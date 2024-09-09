The restoration of a formerly-derelict 19th century building on the Cromford Canal, once owned by the family of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, took more than 7,500 hours of volunteer labour, £30,000 of public donations and materials contributed by local businesses.

The project to revive Aqueduct Cottage, led by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and a committed band of community volunteers, was nominated for one of the most prestigious prizes in the UK architecture industry – and work in the area has not yet finished.

The original lock gate outside the cottage has long since disappeared, but a team of volunteers led by Ron Common were able to secure a replacement – which was floated down Cromford Canal to the cottage on September 4 after a day of weed cutting and clearing.

It now awaits being craned into place in the near future – and photos showing the arrival of the lock gate can be found below:

1 . Aqueduct Cottage Work is continuing along the canal - with Aqueduct Cottage seen in the background of this picture Photo: Alastair Newton Photo Sales

2 . Restoration works The lock gate on its pontoon, awaiting the final part of its journey. Photo: Alastair Newton Photo Sales

3 . Guided by volunteers The lock gate being guided by hand down the last part of the canal before arrival at the cottage. Photo: Alastair Newton Photo Sales