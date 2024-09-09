Restoration work continues along Derbyshire canal – outside historic building once owned by family of Florence Nightingale

Restoration work along a Derbyshire canal is continuing after a project to bring a historic building back to life – which was previously owned by Florence Nightingale‘s family.

The restoration of a formerly-derelict 19th century building on the Cromford Canal, once owned by the family of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, took more than 7,500 hours of volunteer labour, £30,000 of public donations and materials contributed by local businesses.

The project to revive Aqueduct Cottage, led by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and a committed band of community volunteers, was nominated for one of the most prestigious prizes in the UK architecture industry – and work in the area has not yet finished.

The original lock gate outside the cottage has long since disappeared, but a team of volunteers led by Ron Common were able to secure a replacement – which was floated down Cromford Canal to the cottage on September 4 after a day of weed cutting and clearing.

It now awaits being craned into place in the near future – and photos showing the arrival of the lock gate can be found below:

Work is continuing along the canal - with Aqueduct Cottage seen in the background of this picture

1. Aqueduct Cottage

Work is continuing along the canal - with Aqueduct Cottage seen in the background of this picture Photo: Alastair Newton

The lock gate on its pontoon, awaiting the final part of its journey.

2. Restoration works

The lock gate on its pontoon, awaiting the final part of its journey. Photo: Alastair Newton

The lock gate being guided by hand down the last part of the canal before arrival at the cottage.

3. Guided by volunteers

The lock gate being guided by hand down the last part of the canal before arrival at the cottage. Photo: Alastair Newton

The swing bridge is pictured here being swung open.

4. Bridge in use

The swing bridge is pictured here being swung open. Photo: Alastair Newton

