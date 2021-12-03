Retro pictures - Chesterfield teachers from the 2000s
Recognise any Chesterfield teachers and school staff in our retro pictures?

Everyone has their favorite teacher, don’t they? See if you can recognise any of these Chesterfield teachers, caretakers, lunchtime supervisors and governors from the 2000s

By Brian Eyre
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:26 pm

We put together a collection of retro pictures from our archives showing Chesterfield teachers and staff which hopefully bring back memories of old school days!

1. Abbercrombie School

Abbercrombie school tag rugby team pictured are Coral Curtis 11yrs. Jade Curtis 11yrs. Bethany Dolan 11yrs. Eleanor Cox 11yrs. Haroon Sharif 11yrs. Jack Richardson 11yrs. Daniel Lawton 11yrs. Axyle Gratton-Bircumshaw 11yrs.Matthew Riley 11yrs. Ralph Croft 11yrs. Neil Jones

Photo: Terry Walden

2. Netherthorpe School

Netherthorpe school welcomes Chesterfield Mayor Trydy Mulcaster. Pulils pictured are 13 year olds Nathan Newton and Rachel Northedge with Head teacher Pamela Hedley.

Photo: marisa cashill

3. Newbold School

Newbold School's report after a visit to Auschwitz l to r Tom Fisher, Paul Holmes M P , Nicola Pettitt, Hannah Scott

Photo: Terry Walden

4. Whitecotes school

Whitecotes school outside class room. Joshua Vaughan and Jordan Jones,. with Angela Scholey

Photo: Terry Walden

