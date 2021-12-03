Recognise any Chesterfield teachers and school staff in our retro pictures?

We put together a collection of retro pictures from our archives showing Chesterfield teachers and staff which hopefully bring back memories of old school days!

1. Abbercrombie School Abbercrombie school tag rugby team pictured are Coral Curtis 11yrs. Jade Curtis 11yrs. Bethany Dolan 11yrs. Eleanor Cox 11yrs. Haroon Sharif 11yrs. Jack Richardson 11yrs. Daniel Lawton 11yrs. Axyle Gratton-Bircumshaw 11yrs.Matthew Riley 11yrs. Ralph Croft 11yrs. Neil Jones Photo: Terry Walden Photo Sales

2. Netherthorpe School Netherthorpe school welcomes Chesterfield Mayor Trydy Mulcaster. Pulils pictured are 13 year olds Nathan Newton and Rachel Northedge with Head teacher Pamela Hedley. Photo: marisa cashill Photo Sales

3. Newbold School Newbold School's report after a visit to Auschwitz l to r Tom Fisher, Paul Holmes M P , Nicola Pettitt, Hannah Scott Photo: Terry Walden Photo Sales

4. Whitecotes school Whitecotes school outside class room. Joshua Vaughan and Jordan Jones,. with Angela Scholey Photo: Terry Walden Photo Sales