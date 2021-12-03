Spot anyone you know among little stars in 21 Derbyshire school nativity plays down the years?

Was your child in one of the school nativity plays down the years that feature in our round-up?
Performing in a nativity play at school is the first time that many children will have stepped out on stage in front of an audience.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 9:10 am

It’s a chance to shine, build confidence and show what teamwork can achieve.

Covid robbed schools of their opportunity to perform nativity plays last year and several have scrapped plans for stage productions this year.

To brighten your day we have rounded up these fantastic photos of Derbyshire schoolchildren from 2006 to 2017 treading the boards and bringing joy to their proud parents.

1. Darley Churchtown

Shepherds tend their flocks as they await news of the arrival of the baby Jesus in the Darley Churchtown Primary School production Nativity Nightmares in 2010.

Photo: Paul Robinson

2. Chesterfield

Mia Cooper (Mary) and Oliver Hinchley (Joseph) played the lead roles in Abercrombie School's nativity play in the Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, in 2008.

Photo: Bernard Jones

3. Chesterfield

Gold stars for these performers in the nativity play at Brockwell Infant School, Chesterfield, in 2012.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. Jacksdale

Liah Roberts, Archie Dobhin, Mackenzie Rhodes and Callum Burditt in Jacksdale Primary School's nativity play in 2008.

Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

