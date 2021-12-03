Spot anyone you know among little stars in 21 Derbyshire school nativity plays down the years?

It’s a chance to shine, build confidence and show what teamwork can achieve.

Covid robbed schools of their opportunity to perform nativity plays last year and several have scrapped plans for stage productions this year.

To brighten your day we have rounded up these fantastic photos of Derbyshire schoolchildren from 2006 to 2017 treading the boards and bringing joy to their proud parents.

1. Darley Churchtown Shepherds tend their flocks as they await news of the arrival of the baby Jesus in the Darley Churchtown Primary School production Nativity Nightmares in 2010. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield Mia Cooper (Mary) and Oliver Hinchley (Joseph) played the lead roles in Abercrombie School's nativity play in the Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, in 2008. Photo: Bernard Jones Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield Gold stars for these performers in the nativity play at Brockwell Infant School, Chesterfield, in 2012. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

4. Jacksdale Liah Roberts, Archie Dobhin, Mackenzie Rhodes and Callum Burditt in Jacksdale Primary School's nativity play in 2008. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne Photo Sales