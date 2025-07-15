Railway heritage enthusiasts mark Derbyshire station's 185th anniversary

The grade II*-listed building, the last remaining station from the original North Midland Railway, marked the anniversary July-5-6.

Such milestones are celebrated by the volunteers and supporters who helped rescue the structure in 2018 and restored it from derelict conditions into a thriving heritage attraction, café and community space.

The weekend saw visitors enjoy riding Arthur's Here and There Portable Railway, exhibitions by local history organisations, live folk music and re-enactment groups staging scenes from the Second World War.

There was also the prize draw for a commemorative gold coin, presented by Alan Kitchen – son of the last stationmaster, Alf, prior to closure in 1967 – to nine-year-old Eiljah Paradise from Pilsley.

Elijah’s dad Ross, who bought the bronze-coin entry token a few weeks ago, said: “I was thrilled and really surprised to get the call to say he’d actually won it. Elijah now has two rare collectables for his collection with these station coins and he’s thrilled to bits with them.”

The gold coin was one of only three minted but a small number of the 300 bronze versions remain on sale, which should ultimately raise around £2,000 to help maintain the station.

They are available to purchase from the station, Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm, and any left will be taken to stalls at the Greatest Gathering in Derby, August 1-3, and Pride in South Wingfield, August 16-17.

To learn more about the station, visit wingfieldstation1947.co.uk.

1 . Wingfield station anniversary Transport planner Ross Paradise is sharing his passion with son Elijah.

2 . Wingfield station anniversary Station volunteers Caz Moon and John Abbott with Alan Kitchen, son of Wingfield's last stationmaster.

3 . Wingfield station anniversary Alan Kitchen took a ride, 59 years on from the last train to visit the station.