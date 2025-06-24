Derbyshire heritage group launch prize draw for gold coin marking station's 185th anniversary

The Wingfield Station 1947 charity will be marking the anniversary of the grade II*-listed building, near Alfreton, with on-site events over the weekend of July 5-6.

Caz Moon, a South Wingfield resident who volunteers behind the scenes, said: “I think it’s miraculous the building has survived. It was virtually in a state of collapse when the trust got involved.

“To think the station’s gone from that condition to what it is, is testament to the fact that local people do care about what they have, and it shows what can be done when people pull together to make things happen.

“It’s now a thriving amenity for the community and a popular visitor stopping point for a much-needed coffee and cake on the many walking routes surrounding it.”

While the restoration was largely funded by major grants from Historic England and the National Lottery, the charity must continue to raise funds to pay for its upkeep and running costs.

Their latest money-spinning idea comes in the shape of 300 commemorative bronze-finish coins, which come with the chance to win a gold-finished version, of which only three will ever exist.

The coins are embossed with a picture of the station and the head of Francis Thompson, the architect who designed the line’s original stations on commission from the famous early rail engineer Robert Stephenson – of which Wingfield is the only survivor out of 16 once stood between Derby and Leeds.

Caz said: “The prize draw is something I’ve done before an another museum, when the prize was a 24-carat coin.

“This time the carrot is more that you’ve got a one-in-300 chance of winning something that could be a very scarce piece of history. It’s about taking pride in that history and owning a rare collectible.”

The coins are on sale for £10 each at the station, which serves as a café Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 3.30pm, and will also be available from a stall at the History Fair in Belper’s Strutts Community Centre on Saturday, June 28, 10am to 3pm.

The prize draw will take place on the anniversary weekend.

For all the latest news from the station, follow Wingfield Station 1947 on Facebook.

1 . Wingfield Station 185th anniversary Station volunteer Caz Moon with the bronze and gold commemorative coins on offer in the fundraising prize draw. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Wingfield Station 185th anniversary The bronze coins double as an entry token to win a golden version. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Wingfield Station 185th anniversary The station was restored thanks to committed local volunteers who secured funding and oversaw the work. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales