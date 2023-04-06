News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
52 minutes ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
2 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
4 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
4 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
5 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Plaque marking Chesterfield's rail heritage to be installed at Wetherspoon pub after campaign

A plaque marking the site of Chesterfield’s former Market Place Station will be unveiled at The Portland Hotel.

By Oliver McManus
Published 6th Apr 2023, 19:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 19:47 BST

The announcement follows a campaign spearheaded by Chesterfield Civic Society to install the blue plaque at the site of the Portland Hotel Wetherspoon pub on West Bars.

East Midlands Railway awarded the society a grant of £1,000 in January to cover the cost of two plaques connected with the railway history of Chesterfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first is due to replace an existing plaque on North Midland House which displays the wrong date of construction. The second plaque will be installed at the Portland Hotel to commemorate the former Market Place Station.

This image from 1897 shows the Market Place station which used to stand next to what is now the Portland Hotel on West BarsThis image from 1897 shows the Market Place station which used to stand next to what is now the Portland Hotel on West Bars
This image from 1897 shows the Market Place station which used to stand next to what is now the Portland Hotel on West Bars
Most Popular
Read More
'Love at first sight' - Johnny Vegas opens vintage vehicle glampsite at Derbyshi...

The Lancashire, Derbyshire and East Coast Railway's Market Place station, next to the Portland Hotel, was opened in 1897 and closed to passengers in 1951. After some years as a paint and carpet warehouse it was ultimately demolished in 1973.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Philip Riden, chairman of the Chesterfield Civic Society, explained that the Portland was built in 1899 by Stones Brewery of Sheffield in part as refreshment rooms for the station next door. The plaque will commemorate both the hotel and the station.

The existing plaque outside of North Midland House will be replacedThe existing plaque outside of North Midland House will be replaced
The existing plaque outside of North Midland House will be replaced

The hotel was designed by the Sheffield architect James Ragg Wigfull but the architect of the station (and other stations on the line) has only recently been identified as Cole Alfred Adams. He was a London architect related by marriage to the railway company’s solicitor, Dixon Henry Davies, who lived in Ashgate.

It will read: “Portland Hotel. Opened 1899. Architect James Ragg Wigfull (1864–1936). To the right of this plaque stood the Chesterfield Market Place station of the Lancashire, Derbyshire & East Coast Railway. Opened 1897. Closed 1951. Demolished 1973.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Philip said: ‘We are delighted that we can now go ahead with these two plaques, thanks to the support of all concerned, including the Derbyshire Times, which has helped to smooth the way with Wetherspoons as owners of the Portland. We hope that both plaques will be unveiled later this year.”

Philip stressed how grateful the Civic Society is to Wetherspoons for their cooperation, Spire Insurance Services for permission to replace the plaque on North Midland House, and EMR for a grant from their community fund.

A plaque will be installed outside The Portland Hotel Wetherspoons pubA plaque will be installed outside The Portland Hotel Wetherspoons pub
A plaque will be installed outside The Portland Hotel Wetherspoons pub
ChesterfieldWetherspoonPhilip RidenDerbyshire Times