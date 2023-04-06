News you can trust since 1855
'Love at first sight' - Johnny Vegas opens vintage vehicle glampsite at Derbyshire stately home

Johnny Vegas’ vintage vehicle glampsite is open for business at Melbourne Hall.

By Oliver McManus
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

The comedian described the venture as “a mad roller-coaster ride” when he appeared at a tea party held at the venue to mark its official opening.

The unique glamping experience features lovingly restored and converted vehicles including an American school bus, a German fire truck, and a classic Citroen Camper van.

Melbourne Hall was ‘handpicked’ by the comedian to permanently host his Field of Dreams campsite following his appearance at Live at Melbourne Hall last year.

Glamping site launch at Melbourne Hall.Glamping site launch at Melbourne Hall.
Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Vegas said: “When we realised we needed a new home we were wondering whether we could find anywhere that came close to the original. When we came to look around (Melbourne Hal) we were absolutely thrilled at the prospect of starting anew.

“It’s a beautiful part of the country and just kind of love at first sight”.

The comedian visited the venue on Wednesday, April 5 for a party where joined by Lord and Lady Kerr, councillors, a brass band, and members of the local community.

Roger Lowe, from Melbourne Hall, said: "We had a wonderful day welcoming members of the local community to Melbourne Hall yesterday to help celebrate the opening of the glamping site. Alongside a sneak peek as to what is in store for our future guests, Johnny cut the ribbon to great fanfare - and a brass band! The Field of Dreams officially opens this weekend, and we can't wait to welcome guests from Derbyshire and beyond."

Glamping site launch at Melbourne Hall.Glamping site launch at Melbourne Hall.
Visitors to the site can choose to stay in one of eight refurbished vintage vehicles – including a repurposed boat – with the first happy campers arriving on Friday (April 7).

Vegas opened the original Field of Dreams , in Yorkshire, in 2021 and it sson became a roaring success. Bigger ambitions meant the team wanted to move to a different site with Melbourne Hall now hosting them permanently. The Channel 4 series, Johnny Vegas: Carry On Glamping, continues to follow Johnny and his long-suffering assistant Bev with the setting up of the site at Melbourne Hall and will be returning to the screens later this year.

Glamping site launch at Melbourne Hall.Glamping site launch at Melbourne Hall.
Glamping site launch at Melbourne Hall.Glamping site launch at Melbourne Hall.
