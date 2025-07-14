In this short series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

The rise of the middle class merchants and professionals was a key driving force of the 17th century, in some respects usurping the power of feudal landowners and aristocrats and cementing the capitalist mode of society which underpinned the Industrial Revolution and has dominated ever since.

Where previous elites might have been seated in country piles overseeing local fiefdoms, the newcomers were closer to the cut and thrust of growing urban centres and well-connected markets, lording it over the rest from grand townhouses.

These transitions are illustrated by the area of Chesterfield renamed New Square ahead of the Market Hall’s construction in the 1850s.

One of its more remarkable buildings was once thought to have been a home for the Archbishop of Canterbury, until Philip and other historians corrected the record.

It was likely built by a doctor, then passed to a solicitor – all while the freehold to the land belonged to Chatsworth’s Cavendish family – and in the 21st century has been redeveloped as deluxe apartments for a new generation of landlords.

Philip said: “87 New Square is the oldest of a series of big merchants’ houses built in this part of Chesterfield before the end of the 18th century. It’s during this period that this end of the marketplace loses its traditional name of Swine’s Green and becomes New Square. This is a large brick-built building probably dating from the end of the 17th century.

“The building next to it, the stone-built building – which was the National Provincial Bank for many years – is actually a building of 1857 built to look like a 17th century stone-built house.

“Beyond that, there’s a row of houses of the 1820s, which stand on the site of one very large house, called Soresby House, named for the family that built the house and lived there for several generations.

“When that was demolished by 1810, Soresby Street was laid out on the garden of the house, and the site of the house itself became a row of much smaller properties.

“Then beyond that, the other side of Soresby Street – what was for many years the head Post Office – is another example of these late 18th century brick built merchants’ houses, which would have been some of the grandest in Chesterfield in their day.”

