In pictures: 20 photos inside and outside Chesterfield town centre's new luxury apartments which are now up for rent

Brand-new luxury apartments in a 17th century building in Chesterfield town centre have gone on the rental market.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:16 GMT

The property at 87 New Square, which overlooks the market place, boasts two penthouses among the mix of nine one and two-bedroom apartments.

High-end modern kitchens and bathrooms coupled with original fireplaces, sash windows and parquet flooring have breathed new life into the Grade II listed building which has been transformed in a six-year restoration project.

Rents range from £825 for the smallest one-bedroom apartment to £1500 for the biggest two-bedroom penthouse. The first tenants are due to move in on March 1.

Chesterfield estate agent William H. Brown is handling the rentals, call 01246 920298. Full details are available on Zoopla.

The 17th century property at 87 New Square has been restored to its former glory during a six-year renovation project.

1. Beautiful building

The 17th century property at 87 New Square has been restored to its former glory during a six-year renovation project. Photo: Zoopla

This two-bedroom penthouse boasting a roof terrace is the property's jewel in the crown.

2. Apartment 8

This two-bedroom penthouse boasting a roof terrace is the property's jewel in the crown. Photo: Zoopla

Watch television while you soak in the tub in the main penthouse's luxurious modern bathroom. This apartment is available at £1,500 per calendar month.

3. Apartment 8

Watch television while you soak in the tub in the main penthouse's luxurious modern bathroom. This apartment is available at £1,500 per calendar month. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen in the second penthouse on the upper floor.

4. Apartment 9

The kitchen in the second penthouse on the upper floor. Photo: Zoopla

