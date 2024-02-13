The property at 87 New Square, which overlooks the market place, boasts two penthouses among the mix of nine one and two-bedroom apartments.

High-end modern kitchens and bathrooms coupled with original fireplaces, sash windows and parquet flooring have breathed new life into the Grade II listed building which has been transformed in a six-year restoration project.

Rents range from £825 for the smallest one-bedroom apartment to £1500 for the biggest two-bedroom penthouse. The first tenants are due to move in on March 1.

Chesterfield estate agent William H. Brown is handling the rentals, call 01246 920298. Full details are available on Zoopla.

1 . Beautiful building The 17th century property at 87 New Square has been restored to its former glory during a six-year renovation project. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Apartment 8 This two-bedroom penthouse boasting a roof terrace is the property's jewel in the crown. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Apartment 8 Watch television while you soak in the tub in the main penthouse's luxurious modern bathroom. This apartment is available at £1,500 per calendar month. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales