Chesterfield now and then

Now and then pictures show changing face of Beetwell Street in Chesterfield

See how Chesterfield as changed over the years in our latest now and then picture gallery.

By Brian Eyre
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 4:27 pm

We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum to bring you these great images from yesteryear. We’ve matched up street images from yesteryear with photos of how the areas look now – it’s amazing how the place has changed!

1. 1930s

A view of Beetwell St looking towards Lordsmill Street in the 1930s.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Seaman & so

2. Now and then

Now and then - Beetwell Street Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. 1960s

A view of Beetwell St looking west to the demolition of North side in the 1960s

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Seaman & so

4. Now and then

Now and then - Beetwell Street Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

