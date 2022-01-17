Markham Road
Chesterfield now and then photos show changing face of Markham Road over the years

Remember the Queen’s Park Hotel or the footbridge to the old bus station – there’s a lot that has changed on Chesterfield’s Markham Road down the years!

By Brian Eyre
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:36 am

We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

We’ve matched the images with photos of how the areas look now – it’s amazing how the place has changed!

1. A view of the construction work

A view of the construction work at Markham road Chesterfield in 1963.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

2. Queens Park Hotel

Queens Park hotel Chesterfield, 1981. The famous nightspot hosted lots of live music and was sadly demolished in 1999 to make way for what is now the Ravenside Retail Park

Photo: Derbyshire Times

3. Markham Road Chesterfield.

Now and then - Markham Road Chesterfield.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Queens Park hotel Chesterfield 1991.

Another view of Queens Park hotel Chesterfield 1991.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

