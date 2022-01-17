Chesterfield now and then photos show changing face of Markham Road over the years

We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

We’ve matched the images with photos of how the areas look now – it’s amazing how the place has changed!

1. A view of the construction work A view of the construction work at Markham road Chesterfield in 1963. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher Photo Sales

2. Queens Park Hotel Queens Park hotel Chesterfield, 1981. The famous nightspot hosted lots of live music and was sadly demolished in 1999 to make way for what is now the Ravenside Retail Park Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3. Markham Road Chesterfield. Now and then - Markham Road Chesterfield. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

4. Queens Park hotel Chesterfield 1991. Another view of Queens Park hotel Chesterfield 1991. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales