Look back at these lost attractions across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – that were once popular places for families to visit during the summer holidays

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:57 BST
If you grew up in Chesterfield or Derbyshire during the 80s and 90s, these well-loved attractions will be rooted firmly in your memories from summer holidays gone by.

These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.

Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.

How many of them have you visited during summer holidays in the past, and which ones would you like to see return?

1. Derbyshire summer attractions

Riber Castle, near Matlock, was the site of a zoo - which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000. This photo was taken in 1984, 16 years before the zoo would shut permanently.

2. Riber Castle, Matlock

Riber Castle, near Matlock, was the site of a zoo - which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000. This photo was taken in 1984, 16 years before the zoo would shut permanently.Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017.

3. Chestnut Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017.Photo: Rachel Naylor

The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago.

4. Regal Cinema, Chesterfield

The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago.Photo: Derbyshire Times

