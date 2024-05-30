Iconic Hawker Hurricane among the attractions for visitors to D-Day anniversary event in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to a 1940s themed event in Derbyshire next week will be able to take in an iconic World War Two fighter plane.

The Bolsover Blitz event is taking place on June 8 – marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. An iconic Hawker Hurricane will also be on display at the Middle Street Car Park – with visitors able to take a look inside the plane’s cockpit.

The Hurricane is a British single-seat fighter aircraft of the 1930s–40s which was overshadowed by the Spitfire during the Battle of Britain in 1940, but the Hurricane inflicted 60% of the losses sustained by the Luftwaffe in the campaign.

There will be live 1940s performers throughout the day, starting off at 10.00am with the Moonshiner’s Duo. Other acts include the LahDiDah Vintage Vocals and Kyle Evans as George Formby.

A selection of military vehicles will be on display, including a a Bedford MJ 10 tonne lorry, military ambulance, military police Land Rover 90, military lightweight Land Rover, a 1940’s Norton Despatch Motorbike and more.

Re-enactments will be taking place throughout the town, and attendees will be able to take in wartime paraphernalia, vintage go-karts, a vintage butchers bike and a selection of 1940’s prams. Vintage stalls will be selling 1940s clothing and accessories.