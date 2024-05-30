Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been left devasted after losing a bracelet containing her brother’s ashes on a day trip to Derbyshire.

Claire Hardy has launched an appeal online in a bid to find the bracelet containing the ashes of her brother Paul Hardy, which she lost during a trip to Derbyshire last weekend.

Jeni Acelas, Claire’s close friend, said: “She is absolutely devasted. This is our last hope. Her brother died suddenly during Covid pandemics, we tried to organise a farewell for him but then the lockdown came again and we couldn’t.

"It was really traumatic time for Claire. She lost her mum about a year later. It would be amazing if the bracelet could be returned to her because its value for Claire is beyond sentimental. We would consider a small thank you reward if it’s returned.”

The bracelet went missing between 1pm and6 pm last Saturday (May 25) when Claire came to Derbyshire to visit her friend who lives in Heanor. They went on a day trip to the Peak District and Claire is not entirely sure at which point of the trip the bracelet fell off her wrist.

Claire visited Druids Inn, before walking to Rowtor Rocks in Birchover and walking to the campsite, near the alpacas. She then drove to Holly Lane, Ambergate, and walked by the wireworks and the White Peak Distillery. She then drove to Heanor Market, where she realised that the bracelet was missing. She went back and retraced her steps but did not find it.