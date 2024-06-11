Heritage railway line in Derbyshire set to reopen fully after landslip led to months of disruption
The Ecclesbourne Valley Railway (EVR) is set to resume services to and from Duffield station on Friday, June 14 – seven months after a significant landslip along a section of the line.
Extensive repairs were required to ensure services could run safely between Duffield Station once again.
The EVR is the longest heritage railway in Derbyshire, with services running between Duffield, Shottle, Idridgehay, Wirksworth and Ravenstor.
The landslip began around 12 months ago, but its severity increased after Storm Babet. Since October, passengers were only able to travel as far as Shottle.
Neil Ferguson-Lee, Chairman of the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, said: “This has been a long and arduous journey, but today we celebrate the remarkable resilience of our community and the unwavering dedication of our staff and volunteers.
“The successful completion of this complex project is a testament to the incredible support we received from our loyal visitors, generous donors, and skilled engineers.”
Donna Taylor, Ecclesbourne Valley Railway Business Development Officer, added: “We are thrilled to welcome passengers back to Duffield Station.
“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and rediscover the joy of traveling along our historic line.”
The reopening of the line, subject to final testing, will coincide with a new ‘Back to the 40s' event between June 14 and 16. Attendees will be treated to exciting displays, entertainment and traders.
Duffield station is also shared by the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway with East Midlands Railway services on the Midland Main Line.
