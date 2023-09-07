News you can trust since 1855
Georgian Derbyshire Festival returns with bumper line-up of heritage events

A heritage festival which celebrates Derbyshire’s pioneering contributions to global industry and innovation is returning for its second edition this month with a programme organisers say is even bigger and better than last time.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST- 2 min read
The Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site Partnership and the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust have teamed up to host the Georgian Derbyshire Festival of more than 40 activities and events taking place between Friday, September 16, and Sunday, October 8.

The biggest expected crowd-pullers are scheduled over the four weekends – the first two centred on Buxton with talks, family crafts and fancy dress, then moving down the Derwent Valley towards Cromford, Belper and Derby.

Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of the county council and chair of the World Heritage Site steering group, said: “It’s a rare opportunity to discover more about the county’s Georgian-linked attractions and appreciate their significance and impact both locally and globally.”

Costume tours of Cromford Mills will be running over the weekend of September 30. (Photo: Georgian Derbyshire Festival)Costume tours of Cromford Mills will be running over the weekend of September 30. (Photo: Georgian Derbyshire Festival)
The festival highlights include tours, talks and workshops on this year’s themes of ‘people’ and ‘landscapes’ in some of Derbyshire most iconic venues, promising a memorable experience for history enthusiasts and nature-lovers alike.

Over the weekend of September 30, Cromford Mills will be hosting a new exhibition which showcases how artists and map makers have viewed, recorded, and interpreted the local landscape since the 18th century

Also new for 2023, there will be weekday guided walks in Bakewell, looking at the town’s evolution from agriculture and industry to the heartland of north Derbyshire’s professional classes, and a chance to go behind the scenes at the recently reopened Masson Mills in Matlock.

For the fourth weekend look out poetry readings and workshops, walks and exhibitions at the southern end of the World Heritage Site, and the grand finale of a masked ball back in Buxton in the suitably swish setting of the grade I listed Crescent Hotel.

Belper's Unitarian Chapel will be open for a local history exhibition on Sunday, October 8. (Photo: Georgian Derbyshire Festival)Belper's Unitarian Chapel will be open for a local history exhibition on Sunday, October 8. (Photo: Georgian Derbyshire Festival)
Simon Wallwork, newly appointed chief executive of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the second Georgian Derbyshire Festival, following the success of last year's event. We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience a wide range of activities to celebrate the county's unique rich heritage.”

For full details and how to book for ticketed events, go to www.georgianderbyshirefestival.org.uk.

