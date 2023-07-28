In pictures: world historic Derbyshire mill textile museum reopens to public

After a long period of restricted access, the doors have reopened to a world famous 18th century cotton mill in the Derbyshire Dales, now home to a working textile museum.

As previously reported, Masson Mills, on Derby Road between Matlock Bath and Cromford, was taken over by new owners Derwent Hydroelectric Power Limited (DHPL) earlier this year.

Part of the site was previously occupied by a retail village which was forced to shut at the start of the pandemic and never recovered, leaving uncertainty over the museum which told the story of local textile manufacturing since the era of Sir Richard Arkwright.

Guided tours are now available every weekday at 2pm. Visitors are encouraged to book in advance to avoid missing out but walk-ins will be possible subject to space.

Tour guide Kevin Gilbert said: “I’m enjoying being able to take visitors around the museum again, and telling them the history of Masson Mills, working the old machines and giving people an idea of what it was like working in a 18th and 19th century cotton mill.

“I like letting people see the brilliant engineering of the machines that have stood the test of time – well over 100 years in some cases. It's important to keep the history alive and keep telling the story to future generations.”

The museum showcases an impressive range of historic machinery, many of which are still in use, bringing to life the experience of the Derwent Valley’s mills as they were.

Visitors can also see the hydropower facility that still powers the property with clean electricity and a huge majestic steam engine.

Jamie Needle, director at Masson Mills and Derwent Hydro, said: “It’s really exciting to be able to welcome people back through the doors to learn more about the history of industry in the World Heritage Site. There is nothing like being able to hear and touch the old machinery to illustrate the realities of early factory working.

“Our business started with water power and it’s hugely significant to me that factories also began with water power, this museum brings the two together in a fantastically tangible way.”

Tours start from the mills’ newly refreshed visitor centre, where visitors will also be able to find food, drink and souvenirs, including textile products made on site. The visitor centre is open Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm.

See massonmills.co.uk for more information.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1 . Masson Mills. Tour guide Kevin Gilbert is ready to welcome a new era of visitors. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Masson Mills The mills are regarded as one of the finest surviving examples of Arkwright's pioneering innovations. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Masson Mills Built around 1783, the mill was originally powered by a single waterwheel. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Masson Mills The museum houses an exceptional collection of industrial technology. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales