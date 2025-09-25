A slow and serene cruise down the Cromford Canal has been ranked among the world’s best tourist attractions according to user reviews on leading travel platform TripAdvisor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-hour voyage on the historic boat Birdswood delighted visitors to Derbyshire in 2025 so much that their ratings and comments placed it among the top ten per cent of all attractions, out of millions of reviews submitted for destinations around the globe, according to the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Steve Parish, a trustee of operating charity the Friends of Cromford Canal, said: “It doesn't mean we've had millions of passengers on the boat, which would be interesting, but it shows that the trip to Leawood is really enjoyed by those who come with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to be so highly thought of. It’s a great team of volunteers that runs the boats, and this is really credit to them.”

Trip boat Birdswood makes a delightful experience for visitors to the Derwent Valley. (Photo: Contributed)

Birdswood was built just before the Second World War to serve the canals of Birmingham, then later on coal runs across the North West.

It was purchased by the Friends in 2013, restored and converted to electric power as a way for visitors to explore the western end of the canal, through the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, and learn how the canal helped drive the revolutionary transformation from rural backwater to industrial heartland.

In the years since, visitors have arrived from countless countries overseas, as well as day-trippers and holidaymakers from closer to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said: “It’s a very relaxed, informative experience, even when the voice of our president Brian Blessed does the safety announcement.

“The boat trip goes through a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and it’s rich with wildlife. If you’re luck you’ll see water voles, which are usually rather shy.

“Occasionally it will coincide with the pumping station at Leawood being in full steam, which is really quite something, there are landmarks like Aqueduct Cottage and even a dinosaur on the bank if you keep your eyes peeled.”

All those qualities add up in the eyes of TripAdvisor users, with 243 out of 275 reviews giving it the maximum ‘excellent’ rating of five out of five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the most recent, there is praise for “lovely, friendly crew and beautiful sights to see … plus duck food for the friends you meet on the way.”

Another concurred: “The staff were exceptional. Very knowledgeable and so friendly and they are all volunteers, very special people giving their time up for free. Lovely gentle, relaxing trip on a beautiful sunny day.”

Tours run between Cromford Wharf and Leawood on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from March to October, as well as private charter trips.

While Birdswood is docked for winter inspection and repairs, the Friends will continue their hugely ambitious work to extend the eastern end of the canal, intended to one day reconnect Cromford to the national canal network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation is always open to new volunteers, including anyone interested in piloting the Birdswood trips.

Steve said: “Some of our volunteers know they’re working for something that might only happen long after they’re gone, so new faces are very welcome.

“We’re always training people up to be boat masters. It’s a proper qualification from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, so it’s a very transferrable skill.”

For more details, visit cromfordcanal.org.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.