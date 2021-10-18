Five of the most haunted places in the Peak District for Halloween

Dare you face some of the Peak District’s most bone chilling and blood curdling areas to walk through at night? Then read on. Nowhere makes Halloween quite as chilling as the Peak District.
As a side note – if you plan on visiting any of these places, please make sure you have permission first – ghosts might be scary, but they’re not as frightening as a trespassing fine.
1. Black Harry's Gate
In the 1700s, the residents of Coombs Dale lived in fear of the infamous Black Harry, a cunning highwayman who had a knack for separating you from your money. However, his reign of terror was cut short, as he was arrested and brutally executed by means of hanging, drawing and quartering. It's said that Harry's horse can still be heard galloping through this area at night, perhaps as a reminder of the horror that Black Harry instilled into those passing through.
Photo: Google
2. Bolsover Castle
The imposing Bolsover Castle is home to a plethora of ghostly sightings and spectral reports. Built on an ancient burial ground in the 17th century, Bolsover Castle has been thoroughly haunted ever since. Among the spooky sights here include flickering lights, doors slamming without being pushed, and perhaps most terrifying, the ghost of a little boy holding hands with unwitting visitors.
Photo: Google
3. Winnats Pass
Winnats Pass plays host to a tragic tale - one of love, evil and crushing guilt. Two lovers, Alan and Clara, were attacked, robbed and killed by a group of mine workers, who then dumped their corpses in a nearby mineshaft. The miners went on to suffer for their crimes - two were accidentally killed at the scene, another committed suicide and another confessed his guilt 20 years later. The screams of their departed souls can still be reportedly heard to this day.
Photo: Google
4. Peveril Castle
Built all the way back in 1176, Peveril Castle has a long history - and not all of it is pretty. Vengeful spirits are said to roam its grounds, including a white knight and a perpetually galloping horse. A lone singing voice can also be allegedly heard during quiet moments, though no one can find where the song is coming from.
Photo: Google