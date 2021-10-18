Five of the most haunted places in the Peak District for Halloween

1. Black Harry's Gate

In the 1700s, the residents of Coombs Dale lived in fear of the infamous Black Harry, a cunning highwayman who had a knack for separating you from your money. However, his reign of terror was cut short, as he was arrested and brutally executed by means of hanging, drawing and quartering. It's said that Harry's horse can still be heard galloping through this area at night, perhaps as a reminder of the horror that Black Harry instilled into those passing through.

Photo: Google