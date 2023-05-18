Charity family fun day outside Chesterfield set for RAF flypast this weekend

A family fun day in support of SSAFA (The Armed Forces Charity) is being held on Saturday, May 20 at the North East Derbyshire District Council headquarters on Mill Lane, Wingerworth.

The event is free and open to all, and will run between 11.00am and 3.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An RAF flypast is scheduled for approximately 12.45pm, although attendees were reminded that this is subject to availability.

This photo of a Spitfire was taken over Cromford last year.

The Fun Dog Show will take place between 12.00pm and 1pm, and vintage singer Johnny Victory will be performing throughout the event.

Deer Park Primary School and Local Vocals Ladies Choir will also be performing. Other entertainment includes a stilt walker, balloon modelling, a climbing wall and KMX Karts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be local craft and military stalls, along with displays of classic cars and emergency vehicles.

Refreshments are available from the Blues Burger Van, Project Doughnut, Ice Cream Van, Coffee Rush and Cocktail Wagon.