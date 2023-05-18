News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Body recovered from Derbyshire river believed to be man reported missing last week

A body was discovered in a Derbyshire river yesterday – and is thought to be that of a missing man who officers were trying to locate.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th May 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

The body of a man was found on Wednesday, May 17 in the River Derwent in Allestree, Derby.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is thought to be Peter, who was reported missing from Allestree on May 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The body was recovered yesterday.The body was recovered yesterday.
The body was recovered yesterday.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Teen has off-road bike seized and sent to crusher after trying to flee police in Derbyshire town

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances around the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Related topics:DerbyshireDerby