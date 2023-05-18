Body recovered from Derbyshire river believed to be man reported missing last week
A body was discovered in a Derbyshire river yesterday – and is thought to be that of a missing man who officers were trying to locate.
The body of a man was found on Wednesday, May 17 in the River Derwent in Allestree, Derby.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is thought to be Peter, who was reported missing from Allestree on May 11.
“His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
READ THIS: Teen has off-road bike seized and sent to crusher after trying to flee police in Derbyshire town
“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances around the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”