Body recovered from Derbyshire river believed to be man reported missing last week

The body of a man was found on Wednesday, May 17 in the River Derwent in Allestree, Derby.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is thought to be Peter, who was reported missing from Allestree on May 11.

“His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The body was recovered yesterday.