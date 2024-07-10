From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.
So, according to people who know, you're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't...
1. Chesterfield memories
Do these photos bring back any memories?
2. Walked through or parked at 'The Donut'
Ah the famous Hollywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it thatPhoto: JPIMedia
3. Eaten (or attempted!) a 'Pisces special' after a night out
What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-coloursPhoto: Neil Anderson and Carl Flint
4. Fallen on the cobbles (while drunk or otherwise!)
The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the dayPhoto: Brian Eyre