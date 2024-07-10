Are you really from Chesterfield if you haven't done most of these 13 things – including visiting iconic shops, pubs and clubs from years gone by?

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:12 BST
This list will bring back memories for anybody who grew up in Chesterfield – how many have you ticked off?

From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We previously asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below.

So, according to people who know, you're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't...

Do these photos bring back any memories?Credit: Derbyshire Times/Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)

1. Chesterfield memories

Do these photos bring back any memories?Credit: Derbyshire Times/Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)Photo: Derbyshire Times/Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)

Ah the famous Hollywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that

2. Walked through or parked at 'The Donut'

Ah the famous Hollywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it thatPhoto: JPIMedia

What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours

3. Eaten (or attempted!) a 'Pisces special' after a night out

What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-coloursPhoto: Neil Anderson and Carl Flint

The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day

4. Fallen on the cobbles (while drunk or otherwise!)

The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the dayPhoto: Brian Eyre

