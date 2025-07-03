22 things that you’ll remember if you grew up or lived in Chesterfield during the 70s, 80s and 90s

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:11 BST
Everyone who grew up or lived in Chesterfield across the 70s, 80s and 90s will remember these things about the town.

So much has changed across Chesterfield over the years, but there are still some things that almost all residents who lived through the 70s, 80s and 90s will remember.

A number of Chesterfield’s much-missed venues, landmarks and shops are listed below – which would you most like to see return?

These photos offer a glimpse back at things that everyone will remember from the 70s, 80s and 90s in Chesterfield.

1. Things that everyone will remember from years gone by in Chesterfield

These photos offer a glimpse back at things that everyone will remember from the 70s, 80s and 90s in Chesterfield. Photo: DT

Photo Sales
Bryan Donkin Company moved from London to Chesterfield in 1902. By 1931 it covered 14 acres. The Derby Road site closed in June 1999.

2. Bryan Donkin

Bryan Donkin Company moved from London to Chesterfield in 1902. By 1931 it covered 14 acres. The Derby Road site closed in June 1999. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's old bus station, pictured here in the 1980s.

3. Old bus station

Chesterfield's old bus station, pictured here in the 1980s. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Bradbury Hall was a very well known building dominating the lower Brampton area on Chatsworth Road. It became a bar and restaurant for a number of years and later evolved in to a nightclub. It has since been demolished and a block of flats have been built on the site.

4. Bradbury Hall

Bradbury Hall was a very well known building dominating the lower Brampton area on Chatsworth Road. It became a bar and restaurant for a number of years and later evolved in to a nightclub. It has since been demolished and a block of flats have been built on the site. Photo: DT

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice