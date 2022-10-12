16 remarkable photos show inside eerie abandoned factory close to Derbyshire town
An urban explorer has taken a series of remarkable pictures – showing what a derelict Derbyshire factory looks like today.
Daniel Sims – known as BeardedReality on YouTube – is an urban explorer who ventures to abandoned buildings across Derbyshire and beyond.
The 33-year-old recently visited the site of the old Permanite Asphalt Works, just outside Matlock, which has remained empty since around 2009.
The site has been daubed with graffiti in recent years, but there are many reminders of its industrial past – and these are 16 photos that show what the factory looks like now. The full video of Daniel’s visit can be found here.
