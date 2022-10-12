News you can trust since 1855
There are some great photos showing how the factory has changed since it was closed down.
16 remarkable photos show inside eerie abandoned factory close to Derbyshire town

An urban explorer has taken a series of remarkable pictures – showing what a derelict Derbyshire factory looks like today.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago

Daniel Sims – known as BeardedReality on YouTube – is an urban explorer who ventures to abandoned buildings across Derbyshire and beyond.

The 33-year-old recently visited the site of the old Permanite Asphalt Works, just outside Matlock, which has remained empty since around 2009.

READ THIS: Reports of damage at Derbyshire park after travellers move onto site

The site has been daubed with graffiti in recent years, but there are many reminders of its industrial past – and these are 16 photos that show what the factory looks like now. The full video of Daniel’s visit can be found here.

1. Permanite Asphalt

Permanite Asphalt was incorporated as Padbow Limited back in 1989 - using the site near Matlock to manufacture asphalt products.

Photo: BeardedReality

2. Production

The factory mainly produced flooring blocks that were used to waterproof floors.

Photo: BeardedReality

3. Relocation

In 2009, Permanite Asphalt relocated from the site - and Companies House says that the firm was dissolved in September 2016.

Photo: BeardedReality

4. Derelict for over a decade

The site has stood empty for some 13 years - becoming a popular spot for urban explorers.

Photo: BeardedReality

