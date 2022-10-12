16 remarkable photos show inside eerie abandoned factory close to Derbyshire town

Daniel Sims – known as BeardedReality on YouTube – is an urban explorer who ventures to abandoned buildings across Derbyshire and beyond.

The 33-year-old recently visited the site of the old Permanite Asphalt Works, just outside Matlock , which has remained empty since around 2009.

The site has been daubed with graffiti in recent years, but there are many reminders of its industrial past – and these are 16 photos that show what the factory looks like now. The full video of Daniel’s visit can be found here.