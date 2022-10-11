Reports of damage at Derbyshire park - after travellers move on to site

Police have increased patrols in Arkwright Town and met with local authorities to discuss removing the group - after they moved on to land at Hardwick Drive.

They moved from Grassmoor Country Park to Arkwright while being followed by a police car.

Police have now confirmed the height barrier had been damaged at the entrance to the park.

The group of travellers had established an encampment in land off Heathcote Drive, close to Calow Lane.

Residents have also reported damage has been caused in the area.

On Facebook Jamie Smith said the group had ‘cut through locks on height restriction barrier and two floor posts that lift out.

"They also, ripped posts for bins out of the floor to get their trailers up the path, while being escorted by police.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said the group was not escorted by officers but vehicles were entering as police staff arrived to assess the situation and gather information as per standard procedure.

He added: “There was a report that the height barrier had been damaged at the entrance to the park, however, no individual has been identified as being responsible for this.