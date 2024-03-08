14 lost attractions across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that were once among the most popular places for families to visit during the 80s and 90s

If you grew up in Chesterfield or Derbyshire during the 80s and 90s, these well-loved attractions will be rooted firmly in your memories.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:25 GMT

These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.

Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.

How many of them have you visited in the past, and which ones would you like to see return?

These were popular places to visit for Chesterfield and Derbyshire families

1. Lost attractions

These were popular places to visit for Chesterfield and Derbyshire families Photo: Brian Eyre/JP/Eric Gregory/Sheffield Newspapers

Riber Castle, near Matlock, was the site of a zoo - which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000. This photo was taken in 1984, 16 years before the zoo would shut permanently.

2. Riber Castle, Matlock

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The American Adventure theme park near Ilkeston was popular in the 80s and 90s with Derbyshire residents. The park opened in 1987 and was closed down 30 years later.

3. American Adventure, Ilkeston

Photo: Brian Eyre

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017.

4. Chestnut Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith

Photo: Rachel Naylor

