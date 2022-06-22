These stars have all trod the boards in Chesterfield
13 celebrities you won't believe have appeared on stage in Chesterfield - as Pomegranate closes its doors

As Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre closes its doors to allow work on the £17.5 million refurbishment of the building, we’ve been looking at the surprising number of international stars who cut their teeth on stage in north Derbyshire.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 1:08 pm

A number of talented performers who trod the boards here have gone on to become household names.

Let us know of any others missing from this list

1. The Pomegranate Theatre

Audiences at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, have seen some big name stars down the years.

2. Gary Oldman

Oscar-winning star of Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman appeared in the Pomegrante's Entertaining Mr Sloane in 1983.

3. Claire Sweeney

Brookside's Claire Sweeney was here in 2010 and 2013, she appeared in September In The Rain

4. Edward Fox

Screen star and father of acting dynasty Edward Fox appeared in rep at the Pomegranate in 1959/60

