13 celebrities you won't believe have appeared on stage in Chesterfield - as Pomegranate closes its doors

A number of talented performers who trod the boards here have gone on to become household names.
1. The Pomegranate Theatre
Audiences at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, have seen some big name stars down the years.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Gary Oldman
Oscar-winning star of Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman appeared in the Pomegrante's Entertaining Mr Sloane in 1983.
Photo: VINCENZO PINTO
3. Claire Sweeney
Brookside's Claire Sweeney was here in 2010 and 2013, she appeared in September In The Rain
Photo: David Hurst
4. Edward Fox
Screen star and father of acting dynasty Edward Fox appeared in rep at the Pomegranate in 1959/60
Photo: Evening Standard