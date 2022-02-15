These stars have all trod the boards in Chesterfield
13 celebrities you won't believe have appeared on stage in Chesterfield

A surprising number of international stars who went on become household names cut their teeth on stage in north Derbyshire.

By Phil Bramley
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:19 am

Here we look at some of the big names who trod the boards in performances in the town down the years

1. The Pomegranate Theatre

Audiences at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, have seen some big name stars down the years.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Gary Oldman

Oscar-winning star of Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman appeared in the Pomegrante's Entertaining Mr Sloane in 1983.

Photo: VINCENZO PINTO

3. Claire Sweeney

Brookside's Claire Sweeney was here in 2010 and 2013, she appeared in September In The Rain

Photo: David Hurst

4. Edward Fox

Screen star and father of acting dynasty Edward Fox appeared in rep at the Pomegranate in 1959/60

Photo: Evening Standard

