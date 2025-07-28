Pharmacies have warned that the demand for weight loss medication risks going far beyond what is clinically deliverable 🚨

More than one in five people have attempted to access weight loss medications according to a recent poll.

Pharmacies have described the current demand for medications ‘unsustainable’.

Many patients interested in accessing weight loss medications are not eligible.

Pharmacies have issued a stark warning about the “unsustainable” demand for weight loss drugs.

More than one in five people in the UK have attempted to access weight loss medications through a pharmacy last year, with the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), explaining that the demand “risks going far beyond what is clinically deliverable”.

New polling commissioned by the NPA, who represent over 6000 independent community pharmacies, and carried out by Savanta found that: 21% of the public agreed that they had attempted to access weight loss treatments in the last year through an online or in person pharmacy.

This rose to 35% of 16 to 34 year olds, compared to only 7% of those over 55. Whilst, 41% agreed that they would access weight loss treatments on the NHS if it was made available to them, rising to 64% of 25 to 34 year olds.

However, the NPA warned that many patients interested in using the medication are not eligible to do so.

Pharmacies have warned that spiralling demand for weight loss medication risks going far beyond what is clinically deliverable. | Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Olivier Picard, Chair of the National Pharmacy Association said: “Weight loss jabs are one of the biggest drug innovations this century but growing demand for weight loss treatment highlights the need to make sure this is appropriate for those who want it.

"It's clear from this polling that many more people are interested in getting weight loss jabs than would actually be suitable for treatment.

“We want to make sure supplies are carefully managed so that those in most clinical need can benefit from weight loss medication.”

Who is eligible for weight loss medications?

Weight loss medications Mounjaro and Wegovy are licensed by The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in patients with a BMI of over 30 or between 27 and 30 and with one weight related co-morbidity.

However, the NHS are only rolling out Mounjaro to patients with a BMI of over 40 and at least four co-morbidities.

Could weight loss drugs go out of stock?

The demand for weight loss drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy could have a negative impact on stock. If this continues to soar, this could potentially lead to medication shortages. The NPA have warned that the demand for weight loss medication risks going far beyond what is clinically deliverable.

