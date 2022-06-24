Visitors entrance at Chesterfield Royal Hospital closed for seven weeks to allow for essential works

From Monday, June 27, the visitors entrance at the hospital will be closed while essential work starts on a new covered walkway.

A Chesterfield Royal Hospital spokesperson said: “Building works will be taking place to construct a new courtyard covered walkway at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. This will enable a better experience for our visitors by keeping people dry when it is raining, away from the elements and ensuring smoother transitions between departments – including the new discharge lounge.

“Please note that this closure means the walkway access through the visitors entrance will be closed to patients, the public and colleagues during this seven week period.

Diversions will be in place for seven weeks.

”Clear diversions are being put in place, directing people to the alternative routes through Scarsdale or the main entrance. Clear signage and posters will be put up and diversions clearly marked. We have also engaged with colleagues on main reception, security and our volunteers to provide support to those who need help to reach their destinations – this includes in and out of hours.

”Thank you for your co-operation during this time whilst we continue to improve our services for our patients, visitors and colleagues.”