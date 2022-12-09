Two more coronavirus deaths recorded in Chesterfield
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Chesterfield.
A total of 376 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 8 (Thursday) – up from 374 on the week before. They were among 16,035 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield. A total of 173,821 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 8 (Thursday) – up from 173,360 last week.