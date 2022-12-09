News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two more coronavirus deaths recorded in Chesterfield

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Chesterfield.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A total of 376 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 8 (Thursday) – up from 374 on the week before. They were among 16,035 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Read More
Man found dead in Derbyshire house following accidental electrical fire
Hide Ad

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield. A total of 173,821 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 8 (Thursday) – up from 173,360 last week.

Two more deaths have been recorded in Chesterfield
ChesterfieldEast MidlandsEnglandCovid-19