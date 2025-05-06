TLC therapists take on nine edges for NACOA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an incredible feat of endurance, camaraderie, and determination, therapists from TLC embarked on a breathtaking 23-mile journey across nine stunning edges.

From the rugged beauty of Stanage to the windswept heights of Curbar, this challenge was more than just a walk—it was a testament to resilience, teamwork, and the unwavering commitment of these professionals to support and inspire others. With each step over rocky terrain, they pushed their limits.

But this journey was about more than symbolic steps—it was a call to action. With each mile, they raised awareness and funds for NACOA, a charity dedicated to supporting those affected by a lesser-known but deeply impactful issue: growing up with a parent suffering from alcoholism. Despite the profound effects this experience can have, NACOA remains under-recognised compared to larger charities, making this challenge all the more vital. Their determination sent a powerful message—no challenge should go unseen, and every struggle deserves recognition and support.

As therapists, Sian Spencer-Bray, Lisa Hammond and Michelle Chawner support people to overcome many adversities. In an inspiring show of solidarity and perseverance, they took on a formidable 23-mile trek across nine breathtaking edges—not just for themselves, but for those they support every day. Walking across the rugged landscapes of Stanage, Froggatt, and Curbar, they embodied the resilience of the individuals they help—people navigating struggles with mental health, trauma, and life’s toughest moments. Each step was a powerful tribute to the challenges others face, a reminder that no path is too difficult when taken with support, understanding, and unwavering commitment.

Lisa Hammond, Michelle Chawner and Sian Spencer-Bray (left to right) taking in the beautiful views of Birchen edge just several hundred metres from the end of the hike!

They took to the Peak District edges (Derwent Edge, Stanage Edge, Burbage Edge (Upper), Burbage Edge (Lower), Froggatt Edge, Curbar Edge, Baslow Edge, Blackstone Edge, Birchin Edge, stopping to talk to many passers by about the charity. So far they have raised over £600 for this wonderful cause.

The Big NACOA Walk 2025 is for the 2.6 million children in the UK affected by a parent’s drinking. These children often feel alone, scared, and unheard. The National Association for Children of Alcoholics (NACOA) provides vital support, offering a lifeline to children who need someone to talk to and resources to help them cope.

Every pound raised makes a difference:

- £10 can pay for 5 information packs to be sent to schools.

Sian, Michelle and Lisa over half way through their walk.

- £20 pays for 10 helpline calls to be answered.

- £50 pays for an entire day of helpline calls

- £500 pays for a school support package for an entire year.

It's not too late to make a donation: