These are the areas in Derbyshire with the highest levels of pollution – according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This research measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.

Holborn, St Giles and Bloomsbury South in Camden was found to have the worst air pollution levels in the country with a score of 1.90 – six times greater than the Isles of Scilly, which had the lowest levels of air pollution at 0.32.

Any scores of 0.95 or above for Derbyshire are above the national average for these pollutants.

These are the areas across the county with the worst air pollution scores – South Derbyshire and Derby were not included.

1 . Air pollution These are the areas across Derbyshire with the worst levels of air pollution.

2 . Long Eaton Long Eaton North (1.20), West (1.18), Town (1.15) and South (1.14) are the most polluted parts of Derbyshire.

3 . South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton Of all the areas we ranked, South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton had some of the worst pollution levels - with an air quality score of 1.06.

4 . Ilkeston Town Ilkeston Town is another of Derbyshire's most polluted areas, with an air pollution score of 1.05.