The latest on coronavirus at Chesterfield Royal Hospital as patient numbers rise

According to the UK Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard, there were 88 patients at the Royal with the virus on March 29.

This is an increase on previous data obtained by the Derbyshire Times on March 22, when that figure was 59.

There were two patients with coronavirus at the Royal in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on March 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

A total of 103 people went into the hospital with coronavirus in Chesterfield between March 21 and March 27 – an increase of 21.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

And, according to the latest available data, a total of 809 people had a confirmed positive test result between March 29 and April 4. This shows a decrease of -14.8% compared to the previous 7 days.

NHS and care services across Derbyshire are now calling for the public’s help to ensure they can focus care on their most sick patients amid unprecedented demand.

Alongside increases in hospital Covid patients, emergency departments at Royal Derby Hospital and Chesterfield Royal Hospital are incredibly busy with many patients facing very long waits.

Adult care and community services are also very busy and the collective impact is that hospital beds are almost at capacity.

William Jones, Deputy Chief Executive for Derbyshire Community Health Services, said people can help by using the most appropriate service for them, such as not attending EDs unless their condition is life threatening.

For advice and guidance on the most appropriate service, call 111.