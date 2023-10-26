These GP practices have the happiest patients across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Data from the recent annual patient surgery has shown the GP surgeries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire with the happiest patients.

Hartington Surgery, in the Peak District, scored 97% for positive patient satisfaction – ranking it first among Derbyshire’s 113 GP practices and among the top 10 in the NHS England Midlands region.

The practice has been led by single-hander GP Dr Ash Dawson since 2018, and he is supported by practice manager Julie Coles, who has been in post for 22 years.

Ash says: “I think it’s because we have such a good relationship with the local community. Many of the team are from the local community and they are very dedicated. They know everyone. I think there’s a certain warmth about the place that is hard to bottle and there are some unique factors.”

Julie added: “We work hand in hand with our patients. We live here and we really care about local people. We provide continuity of care because many of the staff have been here a long time. We notice if something is not quite right and we can do something about it.”

The top 10 GP surgeries for patient satisfaction across Derbyshire are listed below.

1 . GP surgeries These surgeries have the highest patient satisfaction rates across Derbyshire. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Hartington Surgery, Hartington Hartington Surgery topped the ranking for patient satisfaction in Derbyshire. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chesterfield The Chatsworth Road Medical Centre was also featured in the top ten. Photo: Google Photo Sales