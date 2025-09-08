Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across the country.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. The majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Derbyshire where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Hartington Surgery - Hartington, Buxton There were 243 survey forms sent out to patients at Hartington Surgery in Hartington, Buxton, and the response rate was 44%. 76% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 20% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

2 . Eyam Surgery, Eyam There were 278 survey forms sent out to patients at Eyam Surgery in Eyam, and the response rate was 47%. 75% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 22% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

3 . Hannage Brook Medical Centre - Wirksworth There were 269 survey forms sent out to patients at Hannage Brook Medical Centre in Wirksworth, and the response rate was 48%. 73% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 26% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.