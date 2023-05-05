These are the areas across Derbyshire with the highest levels of pollution.

These are the areas in Derbyshire with the worst air quality – according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This research measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.

These are the top areas across the county with the highest pollution scores (excluding Derby and South Derbyshire) – where does your neighbourhood rank?

South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton had the worst pollution levels - with an air quality score of 1.06.

Dronfield Town and Unstone was the second most polluted area - with an air quality score of 1.05.

Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels was the third most polluted part of the county - with an air quality score of 1.01.

Tibshelf, Newton and Hardwick Park was the fourth most polluted area in this list, with an air quality score of 1.00.

