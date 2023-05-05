News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the most polluted areas in the county.

The 18 most polluted areas in Derbyshire revealed – including Chesterfield, Heanor, Alfreton, Dronfield and South Normanton

These are the areas across Derbyshire with the highest levels of pollution.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th May 2023, 13:21 BST

These are the areas in Derbyshire with the worst air quality – according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This research measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.

These are the top areas across the county with the highest pollution scores (excluding Derby and South Derbyshire) – where does your neighbourhood rank?

Of all the areas we ranked, South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton had the worst pollution levels - with an air quality score of 1.06.

1. South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton

Of all the areas we ranked, South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton had the worst pollution levels - with an air quality score of 1.06. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dronfield Town and Unstone was the second most polluted area - with an air quality score of 1.05.

2. Dronfield Town and Unstone

Dronfield Town and Unstone was the second most polluted area - with an air quality score of 1.05. Photo: Chris Etchells

Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels was the third most polluted part of the county - with an air quality score of 1.01.

3. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels

Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels was the third most polluted part of the county - with an air quality score of 1.01. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Tibshelf, Newton and Hardwick Park was the fourth most polluted area in this list, with an air quality score of 1.00.

4. Tibshelf, Newton and Hardwick Park

Tibshelf, Newton and Hardwick Park was the fourth most polluted area in this list, with an air quality score of 1.00. Photo: Brian Eyre

