Labour reinforces its hold at Bolsover District Council securing 31 seats after election

Bolsover District Council – across 17 wards – was previously made up of 20 Labour seats, 13 Independent seats, three Conservative seats, and one vacant seat.

Following yesterday’s Local Election, on May 4, 2023, Labour now has 31 seats, the Conservatives have three seats, and the Independents have three out of a total of 37 available seats.

The Local Elections are expected to have an impact on the national political landscape with polling predictions having suggested that the Conservatives could lose seats nationwide with concerns over inflation, the cost of living crisis and high-energy costs.

The outcome in Derbyshire and across the country and Northern Ireland – including 230 councils with about 8,000 affected councillors – may also provide a measure of public opinion for the main political parties prior to any General Election.

Bolsover District Council’s election included an electorate of 61,655, with 33.024 papers issued, 149 ejected papers, and a total of 34,292 votes.

Elected Bolsover District Councillors include:

Ault Hucknall – Thomas Kirkham (Lab), Malcolm John Ritchie (Lab). Catherine Tite (Lab).

Barlborough – James Duncan Haywood (Lab), Vicki Wapplington (Lab).

Blackwell – Clive Moseby (Lab), Sally Renshaw (Lab).

Bolsover East – Anne Clarke (Lab and Co-operative Party), Rowan Jonathan Lewis (Labour and Co-operative Party).

Bolsover North and Shuttlewood – Donna Hales (Labour and Co-operative Party), Ashley Taylor (Labour and Co-operative Party).

Bolsover South – Cathy Jeffery (Labour and Co-operative Party), Carol Anne Wood (Conservative).

Clowne East – David Bennett (Lab), Robert Hiney-Saunders (Lab), Ross Walker (Independent).

Clowne West – Will Fletcher (Con).

Elmton with Creswell Ward – Rita Turner (Lab), Duncan McGregor (Lab), Amanda Jane Davis (Lab).

Langwith – Sandra Peake (Lab), Steve Fritchley (Lab).

Pinxton – Mary Jane Dooley (Lab), Mark Hinman (Lab).

Shirebrook North – Jen Wilson (Lab), Chris Kane (Lab).

Shirebrook South – Jane Elizabeth Yates (Lab), Janet Tait (Lab).

South Normanton East – Emma Stevenson (Lab), Lucy King (Lab).

South Normanton West – Lisa Powell (Lab), Phil Smith (Lab), Louise Fox Conservative).

Tibshelf – Justin Liam Gilbody (Independent), Deborah Suan Watson (Independent).