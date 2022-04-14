Surge in patients visiting A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

There was a surge in patients visiting A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital last month, with demand up almost a third compared to the same period last year.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:31 pm

NHS England figures show 9,006 patients visited A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in March.

That was a rise of 21% on the 7,446 visits recorded during February, and 28% more than the 7,049 patients seen in March 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in March 2020, there were 6,136 visits to A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

NHS England figures show 9,006 patients visited A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in March.

Read More

Read More
Travellers set up camp close to new housing estates near Chesterfield

The majority of attendances last month were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises – while 34% were via major departments, with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 19% compared to February, and 29% more than the 1.7 million seen during March 2021.

At Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in March:

There were 332 booked appointments, up from 259 in February

81% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

438 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in February:

The median time to treatment was 71 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

Around 2% of patients left before being treated

Chesterfield Royal HospitalNHS EnglandEngland