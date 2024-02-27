Superdrug set to hand out free dental care products at Chesterfield store as new campaign launches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Superdrug is handing out free toothbrushes and toothpaste at its Chesterfield and Swadlincote stores on Wednesday, February 28 to celebrate the launch of its national ‘Healthy Smile’ oral care campaign – and to mark National Tooth Fairy Day.

As well as receiving free products, children will be able to pledge to brush their teeth twice a day and enjoy an immersive experience in store, which will playfully engage and educate kids on brushing technique and the importance of oral health. A recent survey by Superdrug has revealed that 87% of parents believe that it’s important for children to learn about good oral health, and that 16% have forgotten to brush their children’s teeth before school.

As part of the campaign, the leading health and beauty retailer has also announced that it is reducing the price of its Own Brand Oral Care range, ProCare, by 20%, the equivalent of VAT. The announcement comes as the UK faces an ongoing dental crisis over the lack of NHS dentists, and marks the launch of the retailer’s ‘Healthy Smile’ campaign, which aims to improve the state of the nation’s oral health and encourage people to take more preventative care.

Free dental products will be on offer at Chesterfield’s Superdrug store.

The reduction will come into effect across 60 ProCare products from February 28 and will remain in place indefinitely, ensuring that families have access to affordable oral care amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Superdrug’s Own Brand Director, Jamie Archer, says: “As a leading accessible health and beauty retailer, we believe that everyone should have access to the products that protect their health and wellbeing and at an affordable price. Our ProCare range has been developed by oral care experts, ensuring that the wide range of products caters for everyone and fits into every aspect of a daily routine.”

“Oral care products are currently classed as cosmetics and therefore carries the VAT associated with it, making it unaffordable for some people. Hearing from our customers and looking at our research, we hope that by reducing the price of our ProCare range we can help make oral healthcare more affordable for all.”

Dr Surina Sehgal, Dentist and Superdrug Ambassador, added: “I’m delighted to be partnering with Superdrug on their ‘Healthy Smile’ campaign and am passionate about educating people on good oral health habits. A good oral care routine doesn’t have to be anything complicated or expensive, and a lot of the issues we are currently seeing in practice in regard to tooth decay, particularly amongst children, can be easily prevented with a basic level of care.”

Products included in the ProCare ‘Healthy Smile’ range include manual toothbrushes from £1.59, electric toothbrushes from £29.59, kids toothpaste from 79p and mouthwash from £2.79. The full range is available to buy from www.Superdrug.com.