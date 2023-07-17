It marks their first inspection since being taken under new ownership with the care home offering residential, personal, and nursing care for 29 people in one adapted building.

Inspectors from the CQC visited in May and published their findings earlier this month; St Michaels has been rated ‘good’ overall and across four of the five individual criteria. The only area it requires improvement in is ‘being responsive’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home, when under different ownership, was previously graded as requiring improvement.

St Michaels Nursing Home has been rated 'good' by the CQC

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times after the inspection, group head of operations, Jill Andrew said the manager and staff of the care home were ‘thrilled’ with the report. She said it highlighted their ‘determination to consistently deliver good care’ and added: “This CQC report is the first inspection of the home under new ownership. The report reflects an in-depth assessment of our services and recognises the tremendous effort and dedication of our entire team. We are proud to have received an overall “Good” rating . This result demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the well-being and satisfaction of our residents.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all staff members for their exceptional dedication and hard work within the service.”

READ THIS: 70 new homes in store for north Derbyshire village

In their report inspectors said: “People, staff and most relatives we spoke with, felt people's safety needs were being met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff we spoke with felt they were provided with the training, support they needed. One care staff said, "Really good support here right from the get-go; I had a thorough induction and training, including theory and practical where required, such as moving and handling; and I've had regular 1:1 review meetings held with me to make sure I'm on track."

Jill Andrew added: “At St Michaels we understand that this positive evaluation is not the end of our journey but a stepping stone on the path of continuous quality care. We remain steadfast in our determination to maintain and improve our high standards of residential care.