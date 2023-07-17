Countryside Partnerships will construct the homes on land off Whiteleas Avenue owned by North East Derbyshire District Council. The houses will include homes for affordable rent.

The development will include an upgraded play area at Alice’s View and Blacks Lane, £165,000 to fund improved education facilities at North Wingfield Primary and Nursery School and more than £28,000 for the NHS Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Councillor Nigel Barker, leader of the district council with responsibility for housing, said: “We are looking forward to working with Countryside to further regenerate the area of Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, bringing forward much-needed homes for our local communities. We have listened to our communities who have told us that they want quality affordable homes in the district and this scheme, which includes 48 homes for affordable rent, demonstrates our commitment to do so.”

The 70 homes, a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties, will be built for North East Derbyshire District Council and managed by Rykneld Homes.

Greg Wood, Land and Development Director at Countryside Partnerships South East Midlands, said: “Working in partnership to unlock brownfield sites and create high-quality homes of a mix of tenures where communities can thrive is what we’re all about. So it’s great to be working with North East Derbyshire District Council and Rykneld Homes on this regeneration project that will provide much-needed new homes for local people, while also contributing to local services.”