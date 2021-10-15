Rise in visits to A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
More patients visited A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
The latest NHS England figures show that 8,323 patients visited the A&E department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in September.
That was a rise of 1% on the 8,259 visits which were recorded during August, and 23% more than the 6,760 patients which were seen in September 2020.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in September 2019, there were 7,822 visits to the Emergency Room at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 29% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.1 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 4% compared to August, and 26% more than the 1.7 million seen during September 2020.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
At Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, In September:
There were 357 booked appointments, which is down from 371 in August
84% of arrivals were seen within four hours, which comares with an NHS target of 95%
322 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
Of those, six were delayed by more than 12 hours.
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:
The median time to treatment was 68 minutes
Around 2% of patients left before being treated