The 10 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield where Covid infections are rising fastest

The latest available statistics show the infection rate in the week up to October 8.
They show which areas of town have seen the biggest increase in cases from the previous week.
1. Loundsley Green and Holme Hall
In Loundsley Green and Holme Hall the infection rate has increased by 153.9 per cent, from 166.9 per 100,000 people on October 1 to 423.7 per 100,000 people on October 8. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Google
2. Boythorpe and Birdhome
In Boythorpe the infection rate has increased by 144.4 per cent, from 274.3 per 100,000 people on October 1 to 670.5 per 100,000 people on October 8. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Sophie Wills
3. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill
In New Whittington the infection rate has increased by 63.6 per cent, from 418.5 per 100,000 people on October 1 to 684.8 per 100,000 people on October 8. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: jason chadwick
4. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton
In Inkersall Green the infection rate has increased by 56.3 per cent, from 418.1 per 100,000 people on October 1 to 653.3 per 100,000 people on October 8. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Google