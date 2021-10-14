The areas of Chesterfield where Covid cases are rising at the fastest rate are revealed in new Government figures. Image:Pixabay.

The 10 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield where Covid infections are rising fastest

The 10 areas of Chesterfield where Covid-19 cases are rising at the fastest rate are revealed in new Government figures.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:16 am

The latest available statistics show the infection rate in the week up to October 8.

They show which areas of town have seen the biggest increase in cases from the previous week.

Here is the situation in every Chesterfield neighbourhood:

1. Loundsley Green and Holme Hall

In Loundsley Green and Holme Hall the infection rate has increased by 153.9 per cent, from 166.9 per 100,000 people on October 1 to 423.7 per 100,000 people on October 8. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

2. Boythorpe and Birdhome

In Boythorpe the infection rate has increased by 144.4 per cent, from 274.3 per 100,000 people on October 1 to 670.5 per 100,000 people on October 8. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Sophie Wills

3. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill

In New Whittington the infection rate has increased by 63.6 per cent, from 418.5 per 100,000 people on October 1 to 684.8 per 100,000 people on October 8. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: jason chadwick

4. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton

In Inkersall Green the infection rate has increased by 56.3 per cent, from 418.1 per 100,000 people on October 1 to 653.3 per 100,000 people on October 8. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

