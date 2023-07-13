It formed part of a wider visit to the area which also saw Her Royal Highness officially opening Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s new Emergency Department.

And after she left the hospital she paid a visit to the University of Derby’s training ward where she revealed it would be renamed ‘The Florence Nightingale Ward’.

The new name was unveiled with a plaque by HRH with the site being home to a number of the University’s health and nursing courses.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal met University staff during her visit.

During the visit, Princess Anne met academic staff and students, who showcased skills including heart tracing and cannulation. She was also shown a number of posters created by Adult and Mental Health Nursing students, surrounding improving treatment for patients within a variety of health settings including doll therapy for patients with dementia, Huntington's disease and Motor Neurone disease.

Explaining the decision to rename the training ward Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, vice-chancellor of the University of Derby, said: “Florence Nightingale had strong connections to Derbyshire, and so we are proud to recognise her inspiring and wide-reaching impact through the renaming of our simulation training facility, which enables students to gain experience and develop their skills in a ward environment during their studies.

“As an institution we are renowned for the quality of our health programmes, so it is a tremendous honour to have HRH The Princess Royal visit to see first-hand the opportunities and facilities that the University of Derby has to offer and to unveil our dedicated plaque.”

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, attended the event and said it was vitally important for investment to encourage the next generation of NHS nurses.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, he said: “It was great that Princess Anne was able to see the University of Derby’s current investment in Chesterfield, and meet the next generation of nurses and care workers.