Derbyshire grandad ‘chuffed to bits’ after completing 960-mile ride and raising over £6,500 for MND research

Pete Hawkins, 62, from Tideswell, took on a grueling 900-mile ride from Durness in North West Scotland to Dungeness in South East Kent in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, after his two friends Tony Hams and David Ellis, died from the disease.

He first hoped to raise £3,000 but broke the target even before starting the ride, so he increased the aim to £5,000 – which he broke during the ride, rising over £6,500. He is still continuing his fundraiser via GoFundMe with a new target of £7,500.

Pete, who is now resting at home after completing his ride last Saturday, said: “I am absolutely chuffed to bits and I'm sure more donations will come in over the next few days and weeks. This ride wasn’t about me, it wasn’t about any glory or anything like that. It was about raising as much funds and awareness of motor neuron disease as possible and supporting the association which looks after people who suffer from it.

“I was told by a press officer at MND Association that, with the exception of what Kevin Sinfield does, the ride had the most publicity of any fundraising that she has seen for motor neuron disease. That was so lovely to hear.”

MND is an incurable disease, which progresses rapidly and most people lose their lives within three years of diagnosis. Currently, there are about 5,000 adults living with MND in the UK and there is a one in 300 risk of getting MND across a lifetime. The disease can affect adults of any age, although it is more likely to affect people over 50.

Pete, whose two friends passed away less than two years after being diagnosed, added: “MND is a cruel and unforgiving illness. It is fantastic what the Rob Burrow appeal has done to raise awareness of MND, but I think the more can be done the better.”

During The Great Ness Ride Pete, who tried to ride through destinations across both Scotland and England with 'Ness' in the name, met with the Motor Neurone Disease Association volunteers, MND sufferers, and loved ones of those affected by the disease.

He said: “There was a lovely man, Jim, who's had MND from 2016. Just listening to him and understanding a little bit more about the disease and also talking to those whose lives have been affected by their loved ones with MND was humbling. It was lovely to meet them.

"I realised that I was going through a bit of pain and a bit of hardship during the ride but in comparison to people that are having to live with motor neurone disease, my pain and discomfort were temporary whereas they always have it there. It was quite moving.”

But Pete did face several challenges during the ride – as he had to ride across the Pennines, climbing over 1250 metres on his bike and facing dreadful weather conditions.

He said: “My worst day was day seven. The thought that I have to ride across the Pennines and climb the highest peak in England was getting to me. It was just nagging away in the back of my brain, affecting my ride.

"And day four was harsh – it was the longest ride, 90 miles, and in pouring rain, in cold wind. When I stopped for lunch, I had to put on extra layers. When I got to Kinross I was absolutely covered in muck from the road from head to feet and the bike was solid with rubbish.

"But overall I was really pleased with how well I felt during the ride. I'm 62 so mechanically I held together and the bike held together, except in the last 30 kilometers, one of the spokes on my back wheel broke – but I could carry on and finish the ride.”

When he passed the finish line in Dungeness, Pete was met with cheers and applause … and a pizza.

Pete, grandfather of five and the dad of two, said: “It was one of the best pizzas I ever had, not just because I just rode for 926 miles, but it was fabulous.

"After I finished I was interviewed by BBC Radio and when it went out on Saturday evening, my daughter and husband turned the radio on. As soon as my voice came on, one of my grandchildren, who is four, said ‘It's Grandpa!’ and then carried on playing like it would be a normal thing for Grandpa to be on Radio Four. That was lovely. My entire family were really pleased and happy that the ride was successful.”

Pete, who got a lot from support from MND Association and his wife Sue on the way, added: “I couldn't have done it without Sue. She drove the entire length of the country to support me. And she was frantically Tweeting and Facebooking when I was on the bike and couldn’t do much myself.

"Support from people I met during the ride was amazing. Cheering at the side of the road when I was setting off was absolutely fantastic.

