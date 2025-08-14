Nuffield Health Derby Hospital unveils major investment in AI-enabled diagnostics, as the Midlands faces largest diagnostic backlog

Staff providing a demonstration of the CT scanner

Nuffield Health Derby Hospital has unveiled a new state-of-the-art, AI-empowered CT scanner aimed at increasing diagnostic capacity, as new data shows more patients waiting for crucial diagnostics in the Midlands than in other regions in the country.

Currently, there are a record 1.7 million people are waiting for key diagnostic tests, according to NHS England. Of those, 330,000 are in the Midlands - the highest regional total in the country, highlighting the urgency for expanded services locally.

Nuffield Health Derby Hospital currently offers a comprehensive range of services to both private and NHS patients. With the new scanner now in place, the hospital is equipped to offer more than 90,000 diagnostic imaging tests each year, screening for conditions such as cancers, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal issues, and neurological conditions.

The Revolution Ascend CT system from GE HealthCare, which was unveiled today by Nuffield Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Mr Arthur Stephen, offers faster, more accurate diagnostics, and a more comfortable patient experience. With an integrated 3D camera that positions each patient almost twice as quickly as previous models, Nuffield Health’s radiographers can dedicate more time to caring for patients, creating a calmer and more supportive experience.

Mr Arthur Stephen unveils the new CT system at Nuffield Health Derby

Combined with a wider bore that offers more physical space and reduces feelings of claustrophobia, the entire setup is engineered to make patients feel more at ease. In addition, in-built deep-learning image reconstruction, provides clearer imaging – allowing patients to receive critical answers sooner, while exposing them to up to 82% less radiation.

Arthur Stephen, Nuffield Health’s Chief Medical Officer and orthopaedic surgeon at Derby Hospital, who unveiled the new system, said:

“With the NHS under sustained pressure and waiting lists at record levels, we have the capacity and the desire to do more. This investment in our diagnostic services will further enable us to work alongside our colleagues in the NHS to deal with rising waiting lists.

“What’s particularly pleasing about the new CT system we’re unveiling today; is how much faster and more comfortable it is for patients, and more importantly the improved image quality which is excellent. By integrating the AI features, our radiographers will be freed up from the more manual tasks, enabling them to focus on caring for our patients. We pride ourselves on delivering not only excellent quality and standards in care, but also the highest standards in experience – and this innovative technology will further enhance our service, and the experience patients receive while in our care.”

Alison Bain, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Derby, said:

“Patients in Derby and the wider Midlands region are experiencing an urgent need for answers about their health, and we’re stepping up to help. This investment ensures we’re not only increasing capacity, but enhancing the entire patient experience - from comfort and speed to accuracy of diagnosis.”

The investment is part of a broader collaboration with GE HealthCare, which will see Nuffield Health invest £200 million in the latest AI-enabled diagnostic imaging technology across its UK hospital network.

Underpinning the partnership is a shared commitment to sustainable healthcare, with each CT system coming with sustainability passports detailing their limited use of rare materials, recyclability, and reduced energy consumption. The collaboration will also drive investment in staff education and elevate the patient experience across Nuffield Health’s hospitals.