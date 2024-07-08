Nottinghamshire specialist dementia nursing home embarks on virtual world cruise to celebrate diverse cultures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specialist dementia nursing home set sail on a mini-virtual world cruise which saw its family members celebrate different cultures, cuisines, and activities.

Wren Hall, based in Selston, Nottinghamshire, treated its residents to a week full of adventure through ‘SS Wren’, its virtual cruise ship which docked in five countries, at a different location every day of the week.

The cruise saw family members and staff immerse themselves in the lifestyle, food and activities of Zimbabwe, England, Ireland, India and Nigeria. The home leveraged the knowledge of its diverse and inclusive workforce to teach family members about the different countries and cultures.

Nikita Chifamba, a senior member of staff, shared his experience of Zimbabwe, where he was born and grew up before moving to the UK to pursue a nursing career.

While sisters, Jincy and Rose Antony, who both attended a service held by King Charles II to celebrate the contribution of international nurses to the UK’s health and social care sector, taught family members about India, where they emigrated from in 2003.

On the final day, a group of Senior Care Assistants known affectionately as Elizabeth, Kemi, Josephine and Bukki joined forces to share all the wonderful things about their home country, Nigeria.

During the week, Wren Hall also hosted its monthly Wren’s Nest, whereby the home provides a special restaurant-like experience with delicious food, table decorations and waiter service. Known as the ‘Captain’s Table’ for this particular occasion, the five-star service replicating that of a luxury cruise ship, was a bucket list wish of one of the ladies at the home, who thoroughly enjoyed the experience of the cruise coming to her.

Anita Astle MBE, Managing Director of Wren Hall, said: "We’re dedicated to providing engaging activities for our family members, and the virtual cruise is just one of them. It allowed us to bring the world to our home, offering daily mental stimulation through diverse cultures and activities.

"Everyone had great fun throughout the week, and we saw a real positive impact on the family member’s mood and wellbeing.”