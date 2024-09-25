New research reveals that two thirds of people in the North West admit to struggling with hearing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An audiologists in Buxton is urging people to get regular hearing checks after new research shows that 37% of people in the North West have never had one, despite 66% saying that they can’t hear everything clearly.

The research, conducted by Specsavers, also shows that nearly a fifth of people (17%) often have to ask others to repeat themselves and 27% admit to mishearing words and sayings.

To help address this, Specsavers Audiologists in Buxton provides free hearing checks for over 55s including a full clinical assessment, and fitting of hearing aids where appropriate, as well as ongoing aftercare as required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service is fully funded by the NHS and delivered by fully trained and experienced audiologists.

Specsavers Buxton, Spring Gardens Shopping Centre

Further research also suggests that more than five million people in the UK are actively ignoring a hearing issue and just struggling through with unclear or reduced hearing.

People often wait 10 years before addressing changes in their hearing, despite the help readily available on high streets across the country. This can result in a reduced quality of life, difficulty communicating and feelings of isolation.

Rebecca Hall, audiology director at Specsavers Buxton says: ‘18 million adults in the UK have hearing loss and many more don’t realise that they are not hearing things as clearly as they used to. The earlier we recognise this and the sooner we act, the more we can minimise any long-term damage. If there is any hearing loss, we can help you find the hearing technology that suits your needs and lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As well as checking your hearing, we also look out for other health conditions of the ears such as infections, cholesteatomas, bony growths, perforated ear drums, skin cancer and symptoms of acoustic neuromas.

Rebecca Hall, Audiology Director at Specsavers Buxton

‘It’s easy to book a free hearing check via our website, we have a range of appointment times available including weekends and unlike NHS provision through the hospital which can be overstretched, we don’t have a waiting list. The hearing health check usually takes around 30 to 45 minutes and in most cases, we can fit hearing aids on the same day.’

The Buxton store is also undergoing a full makeover later this year.

Specsavers is celebrating 40 years of care this year. From its humble beginnings from a ping pong table in the founders spare bedroom in 1984, Specsavers is now the largest privately-owned eye care and audiology company in the world with more than 2,500 businesses in 11 countries. Its purpose has remained the same over the last 40 years. Specsavers want to change lives through better sight and hearing by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone.