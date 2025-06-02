MP gives voice to “invisible” and “unheard” unpaid carers

Unpaid carers from across Mid Derbyshire told their MP about the challenges they face at a special event in Belper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Davies MP organised the event with Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service (DAACSS), part of the Derbyshire Carers Association, with support at the event also provided by Healthwatch Derbyshire.

The unpaid carers shared their stories, outlined problems they face, and explained what caring means to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan heard from those with experiences caring for an elderly relative with mobility issues, a child with special educational needs and disabilities, and a spouse with dementia – as well as young carers who provide vital support for siblings or parents.

Jonathan Davies MP, Emma Beestone of Derbyshire Carers (R), and Kath Dawson of Healthwatch Derbyshire (L) with unpaid carers from across Mid Derbyshire

According to the most recent census, approximately 9% of the population are carers, including at least 120,000 young people aged 5-17, with as many as one in five young people having caring responsibilities.

CarersUK estimates that 65% of people will be a carer at some point in their lifetime.

Jonathan Davies MP said:

“I am incredibly grateful to all the carers who took the time out of their busy schedules to attend this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of us will have a relationship with social care in some form during our lives, so it is vital to listen to those who selflessly make sacrifices in their own lives so that they can care for loved ones.

“One of the event’s key themes was that unpaid carers often feel invisible and unheard. I hope this event went some way to helping their voices be heard.

“It is clear the care sector needs reform. I welcome the government establishing an independent commission to transform social care and recommend measures for both medium and long-term improvements. The views of carers across the country will be key in ensuring those improvements are suitable, and I will continue to represent the views of carers across Mid Derbyshire throughout this process.

“I would also like to thank Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service for their help in putting this event together, and for Healthwatch Derbyshire for attending. I urge everyone to explore the support that DAACSS offers as you, or someone you know, may benefit from the services it provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to hosting further events like this in the future.”

The Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service supports people across Derbyshire who look after a family member, partner or friend who needs help because of illness, frailty, disability, a mental health problem or addiction.

Emma Beestone from Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service said:

“Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service would like to thank Jonathan and all of the carers involved for so generously giving up their time to attend the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The value of unpaid care in this country is £162 billion a year; care that is often provided at a great personal cost by the carers we support. Carers in Derbyshire, and across the country, are experts by their lived experience and deserve to be listened to.

“Through our Carers’ Voice project, we want to give unpaid carers the opportunity to have their voices heard, and to help shape the provision of future support for themselves and those they look after”

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire said:

“Our team were pleased to attend this important event and hear directly from unpaid carers. Their stories are powerful and deeply personal, and they help shine a light on the invisible work that so many people do, often without recognition or the support they might need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Healthwatch Derbyshire, we hear time and again that carers face significant challenges. From accessing timely respite care to navigating complex health and social care systems. Events like this are essential in making sure carers’ voices are not only heard but acted upon.

“We welcome the commitment to listening and look forward to continuing to work with partners, including Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service and local leaders, to make sure the lived experience of carers drives meaningful change.”